Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Partner Cap Sec upgraded shares of Intevac from a valuation buy rating to a fundamental buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Intevac Trading Down 0.6 %

Intevac stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Insider Activity at Intevac

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Intevac had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Dury bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $475,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intevac by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intevac by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

