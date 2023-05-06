Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $304.88 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

