Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

