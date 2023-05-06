Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

