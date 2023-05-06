Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $64.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

