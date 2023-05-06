Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Position Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,571,000 after buying an additional 230,787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $45.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

