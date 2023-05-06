Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.87

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 738211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,799 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300,239 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

