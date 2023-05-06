Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,603 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $26,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.