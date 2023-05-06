Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.75 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

