Investors Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Bank ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 16,334 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 184% compared to the average daily volume of 5,743 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,208,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 613,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,689,000 after buying an additional 230,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 624.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 335,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,564,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of KBE opened at $33.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.