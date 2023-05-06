Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 46,679 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,273 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Macy’s Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of M opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

