Irene H. Oh Buys 1,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EWBC opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

