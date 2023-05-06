Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on July 6th

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 133.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $97,752,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.