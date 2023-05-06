iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

