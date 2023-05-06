iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.96% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $30,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $87.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.20. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.