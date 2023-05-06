iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.37

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 1114965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,739 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 828,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

