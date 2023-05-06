iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.37

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 1114965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
Featured Stories
