iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $127.74

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.74 and last traded at $127.83, with a volume of 289286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

