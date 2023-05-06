iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SOXX opened at $414.90 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $445.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.85.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.