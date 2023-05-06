Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.02, but opened at $57.53. Itron shares last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 26,883 shares changing hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Itron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 37,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

