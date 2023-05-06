IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $2,352,040.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Friday, April 21st, David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00.

On Monday, April 24th, David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ISEE opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. UBS Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,305 shares during the period.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.