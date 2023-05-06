Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
JWEL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.03.
Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 1.3 %
JWEL stock opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$28.91 and a 52-week high of C$38.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.60, for a total value of C$392,515.20. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
