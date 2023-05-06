JELD-WEN (JELD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. JELD-WEN has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading

