JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Up to $17.70

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $19.65. JFrog shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 220,166 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

JFrog Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Insider Activity at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,301,542 shares in the company, valued at $176,332,239.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,238,107. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JFrog by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in JFrog by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in JFrog by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

