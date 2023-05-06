JMP Securities Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $93.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $113.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.