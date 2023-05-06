JMP Securities Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $93.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $113.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.