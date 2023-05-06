JMP Securities Trims Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Target Price to $24.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

RLAY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $321,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.