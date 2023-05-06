John Bryant Buys 5,070 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) insider John Bryant bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, for a total transaction of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33).

LON:FLTR opened at £154.70 ($193.28) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is £129.40. The firm has a market cap of £27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,375.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.87. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of GBX 79.90 ($1.00) and a one year high of £168.32 ($210.30).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLTR. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a £102 ($127.44) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($224.89) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($201.35) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($167.42) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($174.91) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £142.27 ($177.75).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

