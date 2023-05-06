Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $123.00 and last traded at $127.09, with a volume of 30329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.44.

The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 821,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,689 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 116,963 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Stories

