Joseph M. Schierhorn Buys 2,000 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

