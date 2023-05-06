Joseph M. Schierhorn Buys 2,000 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph M. Schierhorn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,494.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $56.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
