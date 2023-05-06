Joseph Stilwell Buys 2,513 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $92,352.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,572.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,049 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $75,300.75.

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,783.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,598.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SFBC opened at $36.00 on Friday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.