JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 66,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

