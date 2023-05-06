JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,344,000,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,999,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

