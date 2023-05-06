Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 28,752 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $76,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,971,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $26.44.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

VRNA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

