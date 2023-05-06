Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Kellogg worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE K opened at $70.35 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

