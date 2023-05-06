Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.20. Kennedy-Wilson shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 114,941 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -1,066.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

