Kenneth Porpora Acquires 12,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Porpora purchased 12,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $61,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 487,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,151.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.69. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ADT by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

