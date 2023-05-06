Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.50

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and traded as high as $106.47. Kerry Group shares last traded at $105.56, with a volume of 3,160 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.7691 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

