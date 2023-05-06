KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $145.02 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

