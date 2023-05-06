KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE TRN opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of -1.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.