KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.21 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

