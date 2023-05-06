Kforce (KFRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q1 guidance at $0.78-0.86 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.78-$0.86 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kforce has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Kforce by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.