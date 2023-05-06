Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.60.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.73 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$14.62 and a one year high of C$19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

