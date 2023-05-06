Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.60.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.73 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$14.62 and a twelve month high of C$19.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

