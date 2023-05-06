Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.60

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 45866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Kinetik Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $102,776.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,487.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $102,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,487.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 6.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

