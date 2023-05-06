Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,680 shares of company stock worth $7,308,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $328.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $345.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

