Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.81. The company has a market cap of C$534.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.81. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$1.41. The business had revenue of C$194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.10 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 38.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 3.2279793 EPS for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

