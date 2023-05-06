Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.81. The company has a market cap of C$534.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.81. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79.
Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
