KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,941,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.9 %

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

