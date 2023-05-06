Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives $69.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KNRRY opened at $17.67 on Monday. Knorr-Bremse has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

