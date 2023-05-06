Kroger (NYSE:KR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 35,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Kroger by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 216,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

