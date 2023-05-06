Leidos Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75. Leidos has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $77,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Leidos by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,515,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.