LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,216,153.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,413,613 shares in the company, valued at $153,216,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,581. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,896 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

